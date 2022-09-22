SpiceJet flights in these 3 cities rescheduled due to bad weather

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) informed on Wednesday that the national capital is likely to get few more spells of light to moderate rain before the monsoon finally withdraws from the National Capital Region(NCR).The weather agency had also informed on Tuesday monsoon had the southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch. Typically it takes around one week for the monsoon to withdraw from Delhi after it withdraws from West Rajasthan.

