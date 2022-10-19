Diwali Bonanza: SpiceJet announces salary hike for pilots from November1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 01:31 PM IST
- SpiceJet says the hike in salary will be implemented from November 1
Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced an increase in the salary for its captains ahead of Diwali, in which the carrier increased their monthly remuneration by around 55 per cent to ₹7 lakh for a total of 80 hours of flying. The hike in salary will be implemented from November 1. Following the latest hike, salary of Captains at SpiceJet will be higher as compared to their pre-Covid salary.