Diwali Bonanza: SpiceJet announces salary hike for pilots from November

Following the latest hike, the salary of Captains at SpiceJet will be higher than their pre-Covid salary. Salaries of Trainers and Senior First Officers have also been increased "commensurately". Earlier, SpiceJet employees claimed that there was a delay in the disbursement of salaries of employees including flight crew for the month of July and many were yet to receive Form 16 for the financial year 2021-22 as well. SpiceJet said it had been consistently increasing the base salary of pilots. As compared to August, the September salary saw an increase of up to 10 per cent for Trainers and 8 per cent for Captains and First Officers. From October, the salary was hiked by another 22 per cent for Captains and First Officers.