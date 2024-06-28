SpiceJet, IndiGo cancel flight operations after Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse incident

SpiceJet flights cancelled due to heavy rains, Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport partially closed. Contact +91 (0)124 4983410/+91 (0)124 7101600 for options or refund. Check http://changes.spicejet.com for updates.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated09:53 AM IST
Visuals from the site of the incident at Delhi airport. (ANI Photo)
SpiceJet and IndiGo have cancelled flight operations after a roof collapsed at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 on Friday morning due to heavy rainfall. The airport authority has also temporarily suspended services at the accident spot until further notice.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SpiceJet wrote, “Due to bad weather (heavy rains), SpiceJet flights have been cancelled as Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport will remain partially closed for operations until further notice.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Please contact us at +91 (0)124 4983410/+91 (0)124 7101600 for alternate options or full refund or refer to http://changes.spicejet.com. Please keep a watch on our Social Media channels for further updates,” the airline said.

IndiGo, in an official statement, said, “IndiGo flight operations are impacted due to structural damage to Terminal 1, Delhi Airport because of adverse weather conditions. This has led to flight cancellations at Delhi as passengers are not able to enter the terminal."

“Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their planned flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives. This unplanned situation has also led to operations across the network being impacted. Customers are advised to keep a track of and confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport,” the airline said.

“IndiGo passengers can call 0124 6173838 or 0124 4973838 to seek assistance regarding their travel plans. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” IndiGo added.

One person died and six people were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

Many vehicles were damaged in the incident, which was reported to the DFS around 5:30 a.m, the officials said, adding that the injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

