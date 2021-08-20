A total of 14 new domestic flights connecting new domestic destinations such as Gwalior and Bhavnagar were launched by SpiceJet on Friday, a company statement stated. Out of the 14, one flight - in the Bhavnagar-Delhi route - was flagged of by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, in a statement said, "In line with our commitment to enhance regional connectivity and put the smaller cities on the country's aviation map, SpiceJet is launching 14 new flights, out of which as many as 12 – Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer)- Mumbai, Pune-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun are industry first flights."

"We will also be connecting Bhavnagar with Mumbai. Bhavnagar is the sixth big city in Gujarat where SpiceJet will fly to," he also said.

The airline will be deploying its Q400 aircraft to run the aforementioned 14 new flights.

