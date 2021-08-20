Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >SpiceJet launches 14 domestic flights connecting new destinations

SpiceJet launches 14 domestic flights connecting new destinations

Premium
The airline will be deploying its Q400 aircraft to run the aforementioned 14 new flights.
1 min read . 08:57 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from Agencies )

  • SpiceJet is launching 14 new flights, out of which as many as 12 – Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer)- Mumbai, Pune-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun are industry first flights, statement said

A total of 14 new domestic flights connecting new domestic destinations such as Gwalior and Bhavnagar were launched by SpiceJet on Friday, a company statement stated. Out of the 14, one flight - in the Bhavnagar-Delhi route - was flagged of by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. 

A total of 14 new domestic flights connecting new domestic destinations such as Gwalior and Bhavnagar were launched by SpiceJet on Friday, a company statement stated. Out of the 14, one flight - in the Bhavnagar-Delhi route - was flagged of by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. 

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, in a statement said, "In line with our commitment to enhance regional connectivity and put the smaller cities on the country's aviation map, SpiceJet is launching 14 new flights, out of which as many as 12 – Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer)- Mumbai, Pune-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun are industry first flights."

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, in a statement said, "In line with our commitment to enhance regional connectivity and put the smaller cities on the country's aviation map, SpiceJet is launching 14 new flights, out of which as many as 12 – Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer)- Mumbai, Pune-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun are industry first flights."

"We will also be connecting Bhavnagar with Mumbai. Bhavnagar is the sixth big city in Gujarat where SpiceJet will fly to," he also said.

"We will also be connecting Bhavnagar with Mumbai. Bhavnagar is the sixth big city in Gujarat where SpiceJet will fly to," he also said.

The airline will be deploying its Q400 aircraft to run the aforementioned 14 new flights. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The airline will be deploying its Q400 aircraft to run the aforementioned 14 new flights. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!