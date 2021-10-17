OPEN APP
Home >News >India >SpiceJet launches one-stop flights between Delhi and Tirupati
SpiceJet flights: Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday inaugurated SpiceJet flight between Delhi and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

"It will connect the spiritual capital with the national political capital. Every year 3.5 crore devotees visit Tirupati," the minister said. 

“SpiceJet introduces new exclusive & one-stop flights from #Tirupati to the nation," the airline tweeted while sharing the pictures of minister launching the flight.  

