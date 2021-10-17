Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpiceJet launches one-stop flights between Delhi and Tirupati

SpiceJet flight between Delhi and Tirupati
02:26 PM IST

  • SpiceJet flight will connect the spiritual capital with the national political capital, said Scindia 

SpiceJet flights: Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday inaugurated SpiceJet flight between Delhi and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

"It will connect the spiritual capital with the national political capital. Every year 3.5 crore devotees visit Tirupati," the minister said. 

“SpiceJet introduces new exclusive & one-stop flights from #Tirupati to the nation," the airline tweeted while sharing the pictures of minister launching the flight.  

