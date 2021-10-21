SpiceJet on Thursday unveiled a special livery to honour the contribution of frontline workers and corona warriors who helped India administer 100 crore vaccine doses. The livery, which adorns three Boeing 737 aircraft, had an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the livery at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh was also present on the occasion.

Ajay Singh congratulated the Centre on achieving “this incredible feat of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses under the leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi".

"The fact that a record 1 billion doses were administered in just 279 days is a testament to the efforts of our health workers and the cooperation of our citizens," he said.

"The exceptional contribution of our frontline workers and corona warriors including those from SpiceJet and SpiceHealth deserves special mention and should be applauded. Our aircraft livery is a small tribute to the success of India's vaccination mission and a celebration of its never-say-die spirit," Singh added.

SpiceJet said it has played an integral part in the war against the pandemic and has carried record supplies of relief material, medicines and medical equipment all through the pandemic contributing to India's war against Covid.

"The airline has operated around 26,300 cargo flights since March 2020 and transported around 200,000 tonnes of cargo. Besides, the airline also airlifted close to 90,000 oxygen concentrators and relief material," the statement added.

Today, India completed inoculation of 100 crore doses. “In a historic achievement, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 100-crore milestone," the Ministry of Health said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the countrymen and expressed gratitude to the country’s scientific community and health professionals for working towards achieving this stupendous feat.

