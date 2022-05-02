SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight incident: DGCA starts probe

Picture for representation. A SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent on Sunday.

SpiceJet on Monday said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on Sunday