SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight incident: DGCA starts probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight that left 15 people injured.
DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI, “We have deputed a multidisciplinary team to carry out regulatory investigation (into this incident.
SpiceJet on Monday said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on Sunday.
A SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers on Sunday.
