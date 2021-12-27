SpiceJet has come up with a special sale, offering flight tickets starting at ₹1122 (all-inclusive) for domestic flyers. SpiceJet’s Wow Winter Sale offer opened for booking today (27 December) and will close on 30 December 2021. It is valid for travel between 15 January 2022 and 15 April 2022, the carrier mentioned on its website.

Under its Wow Winter Sale offer, SpiceJet is giving a one-time waiver on the change fee with sale fare tickets. That’s not all, the budget carrier is also giving a free flight Voucher worth ₹500 ( base fare voucher) that you can use for your next travel. The sale fare under this offer is available on the 15 days out booking only.

“This Winter, pack your bags and chill at your favourite destinations with SpiceJet’s Wow Winter Sale," the airline said in a tweet.

This Winter, pack your bags and chill at your favourite destinations with SpiceJet’s Wow Winter Sale.



Book now on https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or download the app! pic.twitter.com/blHiqQER7F — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 27, 2021

The offer is applicable on limited seats only and is available on a first-come, first-served basis only.

The details of the Wow Winter Sale offer are as below.

Free Date Change offer

To avail of the waiver of the change fee, booking must be modified at least 2 days prior to the flight departure date.

Fare difference wherever applicable shall be paid by the customer.

Free Flight voucher

Voucher Amount – ₹ 500 ( Base Fare Voucher).

500 ( Base Fare Voucher). Voucher Redemption period: 15th January’2022 – 31st January’2022.

Voucher Travel period: 1st February’2022 to 30th September’2022.

Customers who will book the sale fare tickets during this offer period will receive a free flight e-voucher per booking that they can use for their next travel. The e-voucher will be sent to the email id shared by the customer at the time of booking.Customers must ensure to put their correct email id at the time of booking the sale fare tickets. Customers will receive the free Flight Vouchers (one voucher per booking) on or before 15th January’2022.

Zero Change Fee Offer Terms and Conditions:

This offer is applicable only on direct domestic flight bookings made during the Offer Period i.e. 27th December’2021 to 31st December’2021 for travel between 15th January’2022 to 15th April’2022.

Offer is valid on bookings made via all channels including SpiceJet Website, Mobile App, Reservations, Airport Ticketing Counter, Online Travel Agents etc.

To avail of the waiver of the change fee, booking must be modified at least 2 days prior to the flight departure date. Standard charges will be applicable for bookings changed within 2 days of the flight departure date.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.