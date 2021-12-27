SpiceJet offers flight tickets from 1,122 in new sale

SpiceJet offers flight tickets from ₹1,122 in new sale2 min read . 01:14 PM IST
SpiceJet’s Wow Winter Sale offer opened for booking today (27 December) and will close on 30 December 2021
SpiceJet has come up with a special sale, offering flight tickets starting at ₹1122 (all-inclusive) for domestic flyers. SpiceJet’s Wow Winter Sale offer opened for booking today (27 December) and will close on 30 December 2021. It is valid for travel between 15 January 2022 and 15 April 2022, the carrier mentioned on its website.
Under its Wow Winter Sale offer, SpiceJet is giving a one-time waiver on the change fee with sale fare tickets. That’s not all, the budget carrier is also giving a free flight Voucher worth ₹500 ( base fare voucher) that you can use for your next travel. The sale fare under this offer is available on the 15 days out booking only.
“This Winter, pack your bags and chill at your favourite destinations with SpiceJet’s Wow Winter Sale," the airline said in a tweet.
The offer is applicable on limited seats only and is available on a first-come, first-served basis only.
The details of the Wow Winter Sale offer are as below.
Free Date Change offer
Free Flight voucher
Zero Change Fee Offer Terms and Conditions:
