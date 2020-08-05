Home >News >India >SpiceJet operates two flights from Moscow and Tashkent to repatriate 295 Indians
A SpiceJet Ltd. aircraft (Bloomberg)
A SpiceJet Ltd. aircraft (Bloomberg)

SpiceJet operates two flights from Moscow and Tashkent to repatriate 295 Indians

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 08:57 PM IST PTI

  • SpiceJet in association with Sonu Sood operated flights from Moscow and Tashkent to repatriate citizens back to the country
  • While low-cost carrier said it will be operating another repatriation flight from Manila to Delhi on August 7 to bring back 180 Indians

NEW DELHI : SpiceJet said on Wednesday that it operated a repatriation flight each from Moscow in Russia and from Tashkent in Uzbekistan, bringing back a total of 295 Indians.

These flights were operated in association with film actor Sonu Sood, the airline said in a press release.

"The 295 Indian nationals repatriated had been stranded in Russia and Uzbekistan for over two months," it said.

SpiceJet said it used its Boeing 737 aircraft for the Moscow-Chennai flight that was operated on Tuesday and the Tashkent-Delhi flight operated on Wednesday.

The low-cost carrier said it will be operating another repatriation flight from Manila to Delhi on August 7 to bring back 180 Indians from the capital city of Philippines.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 amid the pandemic. However, special international charter flights, permitted by the Indian aviation regulator DGCA, have been operating as usual.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the pandemic.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: ANI

SpiceJet gets slots at Heathrow, to start flights from next month

1 min read . 06:59 AM IST
A Russian S-400 missile system. (AFP)

China-Russia ties: Moscow accuses Beijing of espionage, postpones S-400 delivery

2 min read . 30 Jul 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Tashkent on Thursday to attend the annual summit of the SCO. Photo: Reuters<br />

Narendra Modi to leave for Tashkent today to seal SCO membership

2 min read . 23 Jun 2016
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout