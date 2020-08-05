SpiceJet operates two flights from Moscow and Tashkent to repatriate 295 Indians

NEW DELHI : SpiceJet said on Wednesday that it operated a repatriation flight each from Moscow in Russia and from Tashkent in Uzbekistan, bringing back a total of 295 Indians.

These flights were operated in association with film actor Sonu Sood, the airline said in a press release.

"The 295 Indian nationals repatriated had been stranded in Russia and Uzbekistan for over two months," it said.

SpiceJet said it used its Boeing 737 aircraft for the Moscow-Chennai flight that was operated on Tuesday and the Tashkent-Delhi flight operated on Wednesday.

The low-cost carrier said it will be operating another repatriation flight from Manila to Delhi on August 7 to bring back 180 Indians from the capital city of Philippines.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 amid the pandemic. However, special international charter flights, permitted by the Indian aviation regulator DGCA, have been operating as usual.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the pandemic.





