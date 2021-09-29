Budget airline SpiceJet has partnered with online travel platform EaseMyTrip for holiday bookings, a statement said on Wednesday. Through this partnership, the holiday booking services of SpiceJet will be exclusively powered by EaseMyTrip.

As a part of this association, EaseMyTrip will offer a holiday booking platform to SpiceJet and customers who wish to book holiday services can book the same from this platform.

The partnership will offer great destination choices for the customers from the likes of a frequented destinations like Kashmir and Goa to exquisite destinations like Jaisalmer, the statement said.

Through this association, EaseMyTrip aims to expand its ambit across the rapidly growing holiday segment. The company will also look to address the existing customer base of SpiceJet and strengthen its offerings in the holiday segment.

“I am delighted to announce this exclusive partnership between SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip ahead of the upcoming and much-awaited holiday season. This partnership will help us leverage each other’s strength and offer an unparalleled travel experience to our customers by providing a complete end-to-end service for our customers," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

Speaking on this association, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are excited to exclusively partner with SpiceJet and offer their users a wide range of holiday options. With a reviving holiday segment, we are exploring new avenues of growth from the sector, and this collaboration is a step towards that effort."

"Through this platform, we will be providing a hassle-free booking experience and the best-in-class services, for SpiceJet customers. We look forward to a long-standing and fruitful association." Pitti added.

While SpiceJet will offer exclusive benefits like priority services (check-in, boarding, preferred Bag out), complementary meals and extra legroom seats onboard, EaseMyTrip will facilitate the designing, contracting, and booking of these holiday packages using their existing partnership across hotels, transfers and sightseeing to ensure the excellent service delivery.

