The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of a video being circulated on the social media platform Instagram regarding alleged sexual harassment by a passenger onboard a SpieceJet flight and issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“In a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a passenger secretly took videos and objectionable photos of the flight attendant and other women. A video about this is going viral on Instagram. This is a very serious matter, taking cognizance they are issuing notices to the police and DGCA," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted on Friday.

The notice stated that the incident allegedly took place on Spicejet flight No 157 flying from Delhi to Mumbai on August 16. “It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger Was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile," the notice read.

In the notice from the DCW, Maliwal requested a copy of the FIR filed in relation to the incident, as well as information about the individuals who have been apprehended as suspects by August 23. “If the accused has not been arrested, please inform the reasons for the same, detailed action taken report in the matter and provide the sought information to the Commission Considering the gravity of the matter," Maliwal wrote.

Several months ago, a Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight experienced a similar incident, wherein two passengers were removed from the flight at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. This action was taken after one of the passengers was accused of making inappropriate physical contact with a cabin crew member and exhibiting disruptive behaviour before the flight's departure. Following this, airport security personnel took custody of both the man involved and his fellow passenger. The Delhi Police subsequently filed a case in response to the incident.

The occurrence transpired shortly after the DGCA imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Air India for its handling of an episode on a flight originating from New York and destined for New Delhi in November. During the incident, a male passenger from Mumbai reportedly urinated on a female co-passenger. The DGCA criticized the airline for its inadequate response to the situation and consequently suspended the Pilot in Command's license for a duration of three months.

During May, an incident occurred on an AirAsia flight travelling from Kochi to Bhopal with a layover in Bengaluru. A male passenger was apprehended subsequent to a complaint by a 21-year-old flight attendant who asserted that she had been subjected to sexual harassment by him at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). This event unfolded as passengers were disembarking from the AirAsia flight with registration number 6E-702 in Bengaluru. The flight attendant hailed from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and the flight concluded its journey by landing at KIA at 6:06 am.