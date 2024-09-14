SpiceJet passengers fume as airline cancels Delhi-Darbhanga flight 5 mins before boarding | Video

Livemint
Published14 Sep 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Passengers arguing with SpiceJet airline staff. Photo: Videograb/X
Several passengers were left stranded as SpiceJet airline cancelled a Delhi-Darbhanga flight just five minutes before the boarding, on Saturday.

The videos of heated arguments between passengers and airline staff have gone viral on social media platforms.

The passengers were also seen shouting slogans against the airline.

Sharing a video of the ruckus at the airport, one of the passengers said that SpiceJet staff clearly refused any relief, citing DGCA norms.

Also Read | Delhi High Court upholds order to ground SpiceJet planes with leased engines

Citing DGCA guidelines, the airline staff was heard saying that there is no commitment at the airport for compensation, hotel, cab, train or another flight.

The staff further added that if they want to get compensation from the airline, there is a backend team which writes the email-id on the boarding pass on which passengers can send an email.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a flyer said that SpiceJet SG211 flight from Delhi to Goa was delayed repeatedly and after an argument, they were provided 2 idli and sambhar. "What a joke. Original flight time 9:30AM and latest reschedule is for 6:40PM (After multiple other rescheduling)," said Raman Sharma.

Also Read | SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh likely to sell more than 10% stake to raise funds

On August 29, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to place crisis-hit SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of the airline's operations.

Union minister K Rammohan Naidu has said that the civil aviation ministry is looking at the issues being faced by SpiceJet.

On September 13, SpiceJet said its shareholders have approved the proposal to raise up to 3,000 crore through issuance of securities.

Also Read | SpiceJet to restructure $40 million debt to Carlyle Aviation into equity

SpiceJet, which had a fleet of 74 planes in 2019, is currently operating around 20 aircraft, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has moved the Supreme Court, challenging a Delhi High Court verdict grounding three of its aircraft engines for defaulting on payments to lessors.

The single judge bench of the high court had on August 14 directed SpiceJet to ground three engines by August 16 and hand them over to their lessors -- Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS.

SpiceJet passengers fume as airline cancels Delhi-Darbhanga flight 5 mins before boarding | Video

