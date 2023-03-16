Holi celebration in cockpit bring trouble for pilots, grounded1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST
The two had kept a cup of beverage over the flight deck's centre console where its little spillage could have affected the passengers' safety.
Indian airline Spicejet has removed its two pilots from flying duty for celebrating Holi while operating a flight. The two had kept a cup of beverage over the flight deck's centre console where its little spillage could have affected the passengers' safety. The pilots did this while having gujiyas on the Delhi-Guwahati flight last Wednesday.
