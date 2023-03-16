Indian airline Spicejet has removed its two pilots from flying duty for celebrating Holi while operating a flight. The two had kept a cup of beverage over the flight deck's centre console where its little spillage could have affected the passengers' safety. The pilots did this while having gujiyas on the Delhi-Guwahati flight last Wednesday.

The picture showing pilots' irresponsibility went viral on social media platforms. It can be seen that the pilots kept gujiyas and a glass of coffee on the console.

Two pilots of @flyspicejet have been off roster (removed from flying duty) for celebrating Holi while operating the flight. The incident happened last Wednesday. While having Gujiya on the Delhi-Guwahati flight. 🙈 #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/RGHMCKNOLm — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) March 16, 2023

A Spicejet spokesperson said that appropriate action will be taken upon completion of the investigation into the matter.

“Both pilots have been off-rostered pending an inquiry. SpiceJet has a strict policy for the consumption of food inside the cockpit which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation," he said.