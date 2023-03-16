Holi celebration in cockpit bring trouble for pilots, grounded

Holi celebration in cockpit bring trouble for pilots, grounded1 min read . 10:56 AM IST
The two had kept a cup of beverage over the flight deck's centre console where its little spillage could have affected the passengers' safety.
Indian airline Spicejet has removed its two pilots from flying duty for celebrating Holi while operating a flight. The two had kept a cup of beverage over the flight deck's centre console where its little spillage could have affected the passengers' safety. The pilots did this while having gujiyas on the Delhi-Guwahati flight last Wednesday.
The picture showing pilots' irresponsibility went viral on social media platforms. It can be seen that the pilots kept gujiyas and a glass of coffee on the console.
A Spicejet spokesperson said that appropriate action will be taken upon completion of the investigation into the matter.
“Both pilots have been off-rostered pending an inquiry. SpiceJet has a strict policy for the consumption of food inside the cockpit which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation," he said.
