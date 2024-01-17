Spicejet promises full refund to passenger stuck in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight bathroom
Spicejet passenger stuck in lavatory on Mumbai-Bengaluru flight due to door malfunction will be refunded in full.
Spicejet has promised a complete refund to a male passenger who was stuck inside the bathroom of a Bengaluru flight. The man got stuck inside the bathroom as the door malfunctioned. He was rescued after the Spicejet flight reached Bengaluru airport.
