SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh explores possibility of a partial stake sale; shares rally2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:51 AM IST
- SpiceJet shares jumped more than 10% on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals
SpiceJet Ltd promoter Ajay Singh is exploring the possibility of a partial stake sale, sources told news agency ANI, adding that the company continues to be in discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing and will make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulations.