SpiceJet receives bomb threat on two flights; Delhi Police launches probe into hoax threats to over 10 planes

More than 10 flights have now received “bomb threats” in the past two days. At four least flights, including two SpiceJet planes, received a similar threat on Wednesday.

Livemint
Updated16 Oct 2024, 06:03 PM IST
SpiceJet received bomb threat on two flights
SpiceJet received bomb threat on two flights(HT_PRINT)

A SpiceJet spokesperson said on Wednesday that airline's X handle received a direct message indicating a bomb threat concerning two flights. "The concerned authorities were immediately informed and the laid down safety protocols were followed. Passengers on both aircraft disembarked safely," the statement read.

More than 10 flights have now received “bomb threats” in the past two days. Seven flights were either diverted or made “precautionary landing” after a bomb scare was issued by an X user. At four least flights, including two SpiceJet planes, received a similar threat on Wednesday.

Also Read | Air India Express, SpiceJet, Akasa and 4 other flights get bomb threats via X

Earlier on Wednesday, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight from Delhi was forced to return to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, following a bomb threat. A Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight was also redirected to Ahmedabad due to a security-related alert.

On Monday, three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats. While a New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to New Delhi and rescheduled, the other two, both operated by IndiGo, were delayed by several hours.

Also Read | Bomb threats to flights: One diverted to Delhi, another to Ahmedabad

On Tuesday, seven flights, including one bound for the United States, received bomb-threat messages through a social media handle on Tuesday, prompting security agencies to undertake specific counter-terrorist drills at various airports, official sources told news agency PTI.

The sources said an X handle issued threats on Tuesday to seven flights – an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya (IX765), a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai (SG116), an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru (QP 1373), an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago (AI 127), an Indigo flight from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to Lucknow (6E 98), an Alliance Air Amritsar-Dehradun-Delhi flight (9I 650) and an Air India Express flight (IX 684) from Madurai to Singapore.

Also Read | Netizens react to bomb threats on 3 flights, 1 train in single day

Delhi Police registers FIR

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Wednesday in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

According to sources, an FIR has been registered at the IGI airport police station as different flights received the threats through a social media handle in the last two days. Police said the number of FIRs may increase.

Also Read | After Air India, two IndiGo flights from Mumbai fall prey to bombing threats

Meanwhile, the issue of multiple hoax threats to various airlines came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that the accused are being identified and action will be taken against them.

Earlier, Mumbai Police served a notice to a teenage boy, his father, and another person from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh asking them to join questioning in connection with bomb threats posted on social media targeting three flights, officials said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Bomb threats to flights: One diverted to Delhi, another to Ahmedabad

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSpiceJet receives bomb threat on two flights; Delhi Police launches probe into hoax threats to over 10 planes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.