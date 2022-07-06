On July 5, SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi in Pakistan after developing a technical fault. SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked, ANI quoted SpiceJet Spokesperson. He further added that no emergency was declared & aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. “A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," the spokesperson said.