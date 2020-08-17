SpiceJet is operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from today. In a tweet, SpiceJet announced, "We are back, Dubai! SpiceJet is operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from 17th to 31st August 2020."

We are back, Dubai! SpiceJet is operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from 17th to 31st August, 2020. Here is everything you should know about the flights. Visit https://t.co/PykmFjYcix to book your tickets. pic.twitter.com/dumq580XzF — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 14, 2020

The ticket bookings for flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from India have already opened. GoAir and Vistara have already started flights to UAE, while IndiGo will be starting the same from tomorrow.

Across the gulf skies! We are all set to fly between India and Doha, Qatar W.E.F. 18th August, 2020. Click here to know the travel criteria https://t.co/yVnFCr4L8s #aviation — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 16, 2020

Flights schedule from India to Dubai

Delhi to Dubai-17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August

Jaipur to Dubai-20,23,27,30 August

Kozhikode to Dubai-18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August

Madurai to Dubai-17,19 August

Mumbai to Dubai-18,20,25,27 August

Flights schedule from Dubai to India

Dubai to Delhi -17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August

Dubai to Jaipur- 20,23,27,30 August

Dubai to Kozhikode - 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August

Dubai to Madurai-17,19 August

Dubai to Mumbai-18,20,25,27 August.

Eligibility for passengers flying to Dubai

-Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa for UAE only

-UAE nationals

Eligibility for passengers flying to India from Dubai

- Stranded Indian nationals

-All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports.

-UAE Nationals holding a valid visa.

Last week, Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor said that Indian nationals carrying any type of valid UAE visa can now travel to the country.

"Very pleased to see the @MoCA_GoI notification this evening as per which both Indian & UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa from India to UAE! @IndembAbuDhabi @cgidubai @MoFAICUAE," Kapoor tweeted.

