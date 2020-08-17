SpiceJet is operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from today. In a tweet, SpiceJet announced, "We are back, Dubai! SpiceJet is operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from 17th to 31st August 2020."
The ticket bookings for flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from India have already opened. GoAir and Vistara have already started flights to UAE, while IndiGo will be starting the same from tomorrow.
Flights schedule from India to Dubai
Delhi to Dubai-17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August
Jaipur to Dubai-20,23,27,30 August
Kozhikode to Dubai-18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August
Madurai to Dubai-17,19 August
Mumbai to Dubai-18,20,25,27 August
Flights schedule from Dubai to India
Dubai to Delhi -17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August
Dubai to Jaipur- 20,23,27,30 August
Dubai to Kozhikode - 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August
Dubai to Madurai-17,19 August
Dubai to Mumbai-18,20,25,27 August.
Eligibility for passengers flying to Dubai
-Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa for UAE only
Eligibility for passengers flying to India from Dubai
- Stranded Indian nationals
-All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports.
-UAE Nationals holding a valid visa.
Last week, Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor said that Indian nationals carrying any type of valid UAE visa can now travel to the country.
"Very pleased to see the @MoCA_GoI notification this evening as per which both Indian & UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa from India to UAE! @IndembAbuDhabi @cgidubai @MoFAICUAE," Kapoor tweeted.