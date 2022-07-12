SpiceJet airline's Managing Director Ajay Singh on 11 July was booked in Gurugram for allegedly duping a businessman worth crores of rupees on the pretext of allotting him company shares.
SpiceJet on 12 July said the complaint of alleged fraud filed by an individual against airline's Chairman Ajay Singh was "completely bogus" and a defamation suit will be filed against the complainant.
SpiceJet airline's Managing Director Ajay Singh on 11 July was booked in Gurugram for allegedly duping a businessman worth crores of rupees on the pretext of allotting him company shares. The complainant -- Amit Arora -- had claimed that Singh has defrauded others in a similar manner.
"A frivolous, mischievous, and completely bogus complaint has been filed by a liquor dealer Amit Arora with the Gurugram police with an intention to hurt SpiceJet and Ajay Singh's image," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.
According to Arora's complaint, Singh delivered a fake depository instruction slip (DIS) of shares worth ₹10 lakh for services provided to him.
The airline spokesperson also said neither Singh nor any person concerned from the airline has ever met the complainant and that there is no written agreement between them.
"We are confident that the police investigation will prove the same and the FIR will be quashed. A defamation suit will be filed against the complainant by SpiceJet and Singh," the spokesperson said.
Shares of SpiceJet were down 0.64 per cent at ₹38.85 apiece in morning trade on BSE.
Meanwhile, the airline again reported a technical snag in a Dubai-bound flight, according to Bloomberg news agency.
The plane, an eight-year-old Boeing Co. 737 next-generation jet, had flown from India to Dubai on Monday and after landing was discovered to have a technical issue with its nose wheel, Bloomberg reported citing passengers of that flight.
It is the ninth malfunction incident in a SpiceJet flight in almost three weeks. As a result, the airline received a show-cause notice from the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week. The DGCA has already said that SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient, and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937.
