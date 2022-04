SpiceJet airline on Thursday informed that all departure/ arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected in Bagdogra till 11 AM. Passengers can check their flight status by visiting book.spicejet.co.

#Update: Due to runway closure in Bagdogra (IXB) till 1100 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, SpiceJet said it will start a daily flight on the route between Delhi and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand from April 8.

"The airline's Q400 aircraft will be deployed on this route," it said in a statement. The flight will leave Delhi at 12.15 pm and arrive at Pantnagar at 1.15 pm, it added. The return flight will depart Pantnagar at 1.45 pm and reach Delhi at 2.45 pm, the airline said.

The airline is planning to launch 60 new flights this summer. The domestic airline will launch eight industry-first flights on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur–Dharamshala, and Tirupati–Shirdi routes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.