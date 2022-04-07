SpiceJet says flights from Bagdogra may get affected till 11 AM; Here's why

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SpiceJet is planning to launch 60 new flights this summer
The domestic airline will launch eight industry-first flights on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur–Dharamshala, and Tirupati–Shirdi routes
SpiceJet airline on Thursday informed that all departure/ arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected in Bagdogra till 11 AM. Passengers can check their flight status by visiting book.spicejet.co.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet said it will start a daily flight on the route between Delhi and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand from April 8.
"The airline's Q400 aircraft will be deployed on this route," it said in a statement. The flight will leave Delhi at 12.15 pm and arrive at Pantnagar at 1.15 pm, it added. The return flight will depart Pantnagar at 1.45 pm and reach Delhi at 2.45 pm, the airline said.
The airline is planning to launch 60 new flights this summer. The domestic airline will launch eight industry-first flights on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur–Dharamshala, and Tirupati–Shirdi routes.
