On July 6, SpiceJet released a statement stating that it was "committed to ensuring a safe operation" for its passengers and crew and would respond to the investigation within the time frame specified. The statement came a day after three SpiceJet flights on separate flight routes experienced technical difficulties, drawing a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) notice.

On July 5, mechanical issues plagued three SpiceJet flights: the one from Delhi to Dubai, the one from Kandla, Gujarat, to Mumbai, and the freighter trip from Kolkata to Chongqing, China. Both commercial flights' passengers safely disembarked, while the freighter aircraft on the third trip made a successful landing back in Kolkata.

SpiceJet, which holds nearly 10 percent of India's domestic market, had "failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable" service, said a Tuesday notice issued by the DGCA.

The notice gave the airline three weeks to show cause as to why it should not face legal action, which under Indian regulations could include fines or the grounding of aircraft.

In the past 18 days, SpiceJet has experienced at least nine technical problem occurrences. The DGCA issued a notice saying SpiceJet has “failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937".

“SpiceJet is in receipt of the DGCA notice and will be responding within the specified time period. We are committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew," the airline said in its latest statement.

“We are an IATA-IOSA certified airline. SpiceJet successfully completed the meticulous audit program for recertification in October 2021. We have been regularly audited by DGCA. All our aircraft were audited a month ago by the regulator and found to be safe. All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with the applicable regulations of the DGCA Civil Aviation Regulations on the subject," it added.

Following receipt of its notification, the DGCA requested SpiceJet to provide justification within three weeks as to why no action should be taken against the airline. The complaint will be heard ex-parte if no response is received within the allotted time, the regulatory body stated.

