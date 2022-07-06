SpiceJet says it’s ‘committed’ to safety of passengers, responds to DGCA notice2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 06:29 PM IST
On July 5, mechanical issues plagued three SpiceJet flights.
On July 6, SpiceJet released a statement stating that it was "committed to ensuring a safe operation" for its passengers and crew and would respond to the investigation within the time frame specified. The statement came a day after three SpiceJet flights on separate flight routes experienced technical difficulties, drawing a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) notice.