Indian budget airline SpiceJet has received its board approval to raise up to ₹5,500 crore amid financial and operational challenges. The airline continues to struggle with unpaid dues, operational fleet and crew shortages, alongside widespread cancellations and delays of flights.

SpiceJet's fund raising proposal On Wednesday, the airline's board approved a fundraising proposal during a meeting. According to PTI, discussions with potential investors were also informed during the meeting.

If successful, the fundraise will help the airline to strengthen its financial position and support its revival.

Citing the company's statement, the news agency reported that the funds are likely to be raised through a combination of equity and other permitted instruments.

Meanwhile, the board has directed the management to complete all necessary processes at the earliest.

The board has reportedly also approved a proposal to increase the company's authorised share capital from ₹2,000 crore to ₹7,500 crore. However, this will require shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Where will SpiceJet use 5,500 crore? The proposed fundraising is expected to give SpiceJet additional financial resources to deal with its ongoing challenges. Additionally, it is also said to improve the company's balance sheet.

The airline reportedly plans to use the funds to support fleet expansion, meet operational requirements and rebuild its network.

The money will also help the company strengthen its financial position, restoring its operations.

SpiceJet has been struggling in an already difficult environment due to geopolitical tensions and airspace restrictions affecting almost all operations. The airline, along with other companies, has also been dealing with a steep increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

Higher fuel prices have added additional pressure to the airline's operating costs.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the proposed fundraising would provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline and restore its brand, reported PTI.

SpiceJet's market share gains The fundraising comes as SpiceJet continues to lose ground in India's domestic aviation market.

According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline's domestic market share fell recently, going from 1.2% in August to 0.6% in September 2026.