SpiceJet sees 9th technical glitch in 24 days; All you need to know

On July 6, SpiceJet released a statement stating that it was "committed to ensuring a safe operation" for its passengers and crew and would respond to the investigation within the time frame specified. The statement came a day after three SpiceJet flights on separate flight routes experienced technical difficulties. Last week, on July 5, a technical snag plagued three SpiceJet flights - the one from Delhi to Dubai, the one from Kandla in Gujarat to Mumbai, and the freighter trip from Kolkata to Chongqing in China. In the first week of July, smoke was detected inside a SpiceJet aircraft on the Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight.