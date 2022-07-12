SpiceJet sees 9th technical glitch in 24 days; All you need to know

SpiceJet's eight-year-old Boeing Co. 737 next-generation jet had flown from India to Dubai on Monday and after landing was discovered to have a technical issue with its nose wheel
Spicejet airline has again reported a technical snag in a Dubai-bound flight, according to Bloomberg news agency. The plane, an eight-year-old Boeing Co. 737 next-generation jet, had flown from India to Dubai on Monday and after landing was discovered to have a technical issue with its nose wheel, Bloomberg reported citing passengers of that flight.
It is the ninth malfunction incident in a SpiceJet flight in almost three weeks. As a result, the airline received a show-cause notice from the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week. The DGCA has already said that SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient, and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937.
Pressure is mounting on SpiceJet as the DGCA has given three weeks to the airline to explain why action shouldn’t be taken against it after a series of other incidents, including one where a Boeing 737 Max plane was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunction. Additionally, the DGCA had imposed ₹10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for training 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator.
On July 6, SpiceJet released a statement stating that it was "committed to ensuring a safe operation" for its passengers and crew and would respond to the investigation within the time frame specified. The statement came a day after three SpiceJet flights on separate flight routes experienced technical difficulties. Last week, on July 5, a technical snag plagued three SpiceJet flights - the one from Delhi to Dubai, the one from Kandla in Gujarat to Mumbai, and the freighter trip from Kolkata to Chongqing in China. In the first week of July, smoke was detected inside a SpiceJet aircraft on the Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight.
The lapses have prompted some passengers to avoid flying with the cash-strapped carrier. A survey conducted by LocalCircles of more than 21,000 fliers, showed that 44% of fliers are currently steering clear of India’s third-biggest airline due to safety concerns.
Earlier, Bloomberg had highlighted that losing passengers over incidents involving technical glitches would be a major setback for SpiceJet, which has relinquished its second-highest market share to Go First. Any fallout could further upset SpiceJet’s deteriorating financial health, as the airline has suffered losses for the last three fiscal years and its shares have plunged 43% this year, making it the worst airline stock in Asia.
