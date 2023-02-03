SpiceJet staff, passengers involve in heated arguments at Delhi airport

SpiceJet flight's staff and passengers on Friday were involved in a heated argument at Delhi airport. The argument began after the flight got delayed by more than two hours.

According to the PTI news agency, a passenger on board the Delhi-Patna flight (8721) was scheduled for departure at 7.20 am from Terminal 3 of the airport.

The flight finally departed around 10.10 am.

A SpiceJet passenger said that initially, the airline staff said the flight was getting delayed due to weather problems but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay.

Another person said that many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight was delayed due to an operational issue and has now departed.

As per the government data, Indigo Airlines topped the list with 215 such incidents while Spicejet and Vistara reported 143 and 97 technical snag-related occurrences in the year 2022.

While Air India (Fleet A) reported 64 such incidents, Go Air reported seven technical snags, the data showed.