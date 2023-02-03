SpiceJet staff, passengers involve in heated arguments at Delhi airport
- The argument began after the flight got delayed by more than two hours
- SpiceJet staff said the flight was getting delayed due to weather problems but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay.
SpiceJet flight's staff and passengers on Friday were involved in a heated argument at Delhi airport. The argument began after the flight got delayed by more than two hours.
