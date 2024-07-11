SpiceJet staffer arrested for slapping CISF officer; airline alleges he asked to meet her after ’duty hours’

Anuradha Rani, a SpiceJet security staff member, was arrested after allegedly slapping a CISF assistant sub-inspector during a dispute over security screening at Jaipur airport. The incident, captured on video and widely shared, occurred when Rani was stopped for attempting to use the vehicle gate without proper authorization around 4 am.

According to police and CISF officials, an argument ensued when the Spicejet staffer was asked to undergo screening at another entrance at Jaipur airport.

A CCTV video clip shows the CISF officer speaking to the woman. Suddenly, she moves two steps towards him and then delivers a slap on his face.

A woman constable then takes her aside.

Rani has been charged under relevant sections of the law and is under investigation. SpiceJet has defended Anuradha Rani, citing allegations of sexual harassment against her as justification for her actions.

While the police have registered a case of assault against Anuradha Rani on the basis of a complaint by the CISF officer, the airline too has approached the local police and said it is taking “immediate legal action”.

Police initially said Rani worked as a food supervisor, however, the airline described her as a female security staff member.

Spicejet defends female employee According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, the staff member possessed a valid airport entry pass and was allegedly subjected to inappropriate language and an unwelcome advance by the CISF officer during an incident involving security screening.

Spicejet also alleged that the CISF officer even asked Anuradha Rani to “come and meet him after his duty hours at his home”.

SpiceJet has initiated legal action against the CISF personnel, accusing them of sexual harassment in response to the altercation.

"Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home," SpiceJet said.

"SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support," the airline added.

What CISF said According to the CISF complaint, an argument took place when Rani was entering the airport along with other staff through the “vehicle gate” around 4 am.

She was stopped by Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad for allegedly not having valid permission to use that gate, CISF officials said.

She was then asked to undergo screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew, but there were no female CISF personnel available at the time, they said.