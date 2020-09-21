Budget carrier SpiceJet has started bookings for daily flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The first flight service from Darbhanga Airport (DBR) is going to start from 8 November 2020. After reviewing the groundwork of Darbhanga airport in Bihar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed that flight operations will begin in the first week of November, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja.

"Thank you Spicejet to start your new service at #DarbhangaAirport. Now we are able to book the flight ticket," a Twitter user tweeted.

"Thank you Spicejet to start your new service at #DarbhangaAirport. Now we are able to book the flight ticket," a Twitter user tweeted.

Many people have taken to Twitter to inform about the ticket booking from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Some have even shared the screenshots of the ticket booked.

On 12 September, after visiting the Darbhanga airport, Civil Aviation Minister had shared photos of his visit and informed about the status of work underway.

"Very happy to see that most of the work at the airport is almost complete. Arrival & departure halls, check-in facility, conveyor belt, etc have already been installed. The remaining work will be completed before the end of October. Spice Jet has already been awarded this route under RCS-UDAN," - Minister Hardeep Puri wrote.

Construction of the Interim Terminal Building of airport with an area of 1400 sqm., is complete. The terminal building with six check-in counters will be able to handle 100 passengers in peak hours with all required passenger amenities. Under UDAN scheme-II, SpiceJet has been awarded a Letter of Award to operate flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Once the flight operations begin, Darbhanga airport will prove to be a boon for 22 districts of Bihar.

Darbhanga Airport will be operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The foundation stone for the project was laid by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and then Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on 24 December 2018.