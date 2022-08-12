Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpiceJet starts taxi services in 28 major airports. Details here

1 min read . 12 Aug 2022Livemint

  • Passengers booking SpiceJet flights will receive an SMS with details of the SpiceJet taxi service

SpiceJet has started its taxi services at 28 major airports, including Dubai, the company informed on Friday. 

 Passengers booking SpiceJet flights will receive an SMS with details of the SpiceJet taxi service, the airline said in a statement noted. 

A link in the SMS will enable passengers to update details of pick-up location and pick-up time, the carrier said. 

When it is updated, their cab will get confirmed and a well-kept sanitized cab will be reserved for them for their departure to make their journey more convenient and hassle-free, it said. 

In a statement, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "This end-to-end service will enhance the SpiceJet experience for our passengers. We are eliminating the stress of booking a cab to or from an airport with a convenient doorstep service, zero waiting and confirmed cabs at arrival station as well."

