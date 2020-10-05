Low-cost airline SpiceJet , which has operated domestic and short to medium haul international flights till now, is all set to start its long-haul operations with flights from Mumbai and Delhi to London, which is one of the most popular destinations for travellers from India, from 4 December.

The low-cost carrier will operate thrice-a-week to London, including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai, as per reports. SpiceJet will likely use a brand new Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. Reportedly, the 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

Under the air bubble agreement with the UK, these flights will operate, the airline said in a statement today. "The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai," the airline said.

'More destinations for long-haul flights soon'

Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh also said that the company will announce some more destinations for long-haul flights soon. “This is a huge milestone for us and I am proud of the fact that SpiceJet will be the first Indian low-cost airline to operate non-stop long-haul flights to the UK. London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and our convenient flight timings should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly," Ajay Singh added.

Earlier to this, SpiceJet started its long-haul operations with charter flights from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad on 1, 2 August. With this, SpiceJet overtook other carriers like IndiGo and Vistara, in the race to start long-haul flights.

Currently, flag-carrier Air India is the only Indian airline flying long-haul international to destinations in Europe and the United States.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via