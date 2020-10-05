Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh also said that the company will announce some more destinations for long-haul flights soon. “This is a huge milestone for us and I am proud of the fact that SpiceJet will be the first Indian low-cost airline to operate non-stop long-haul flights to the UK. London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and our convenient flight timings should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly," Ajay Singh added.