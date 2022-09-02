Spicejet to get around ₹225 crore next week as part of ECLGS scheme: Report2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 02:33 PM IST
The budget carrier will use this money to clear statutory dues and other payments to lessors.
The budget carrier will use this money to clear statutory dues and other payments to lessors.
Listen to this article
Two days after registering a net loss of ₹789 crore for the first quarter ending 30 June, private aviation firm Spicejet is all set to receive around ₹225 crore next week as part of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme, says A.