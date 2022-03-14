SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer; 8 industry-first

SpiceJet is planning to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer, for which the schedule starts from March 27 and ends on October 29. SpiceJet, in a statement today said, it'll launch 8 industry-first flights on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur–Dharamshala and Tirupati–Shirdi routes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}