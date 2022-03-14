Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer; 8 industry-first

SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer; 8 industry-first

Indian carriers have increased their domestic services by 10.1 per cent to 25,309 weekly flights in the upcoming summer schedule
1 min read . 04:50 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

The airline says it has added 60 new domestic flights to its schedule, including seven UDAN flights, eight industry-first flights, new connections and additional frequencies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SpiceJet is planning to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer, for which the schedule starts from March 27 and ends on October 29. SpiceJet, in a statement today said, it'll launch 8 industry-first flights on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur–Dharamshala and Tirupati–Shirdi routes.

"The airline has added 60 new domestic flights to its schedule, including seven UDAN flights, eight industry-first flights, new connections and additional frequencies," it said. 

Carriers up domestic services:-

Indian carriers have increased their domestic services by 10.1 per cent to 25,309 weekly flights in the upcoming summer schedule as compared to 22,980 last season, DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) said last week.

IndiGo increased its domestic flights by 10.4 per cent to 11,130 weekly services for summer 2022 as compared to 10,084 weekly services in the corresponding period last year, the regulator noted.

SpiceJet returns to profit in Q3:-

SpiceJet Ltd returned to profit in third-quarter ending December at 23 crore as against a loss of 57 crore in the same quarter of last year.

SpiceJet's profit was driven by “excellent logistics operations, rebound in passenger traffic and various accommodations from aircraft manufacturer and lessors," SpiceJet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh said. 

With PTI inputs

