Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will be able to operate more than 50% of its flights from October 30 as the airline regulatory body has lifted up three-month-long restrictions. Aviation watchdog DGCA had on July 27 capped the number of flights the no-frills carrier could operate at 50% in the wake of multiple incidents involving the aircraft of SpiceJet.

Now, in the winter schedule starting from October 30, SpiceJet will be operating 3,193 flights every week. This is also 6.6% more than the number of weekly flights operated by the airline in the previous winter schedule.

The 50% restriction on the number of flights was co-terminus with the summer schedule that ends on October 29, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

With respect to the operations of the airline, the DGCA chief said all precautions are being taken and "we will ensure things remain well under control".

There was no comment from SpiceJet on the lifting of the restrictions.

In recent times, the airline has been facing multiple operational and financial headwinds. On October 17, the regulator directed the carrier to carry out analysis of engine oil samples from its Q400 fleet and other inspections, days after one of its planes made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport due to smoke in the cabin.

The incident happened on October 12 when the SpiceJet plane was coming from Goa.

In the winter schedule -- from October 30, 2022 to March 25, 2023 -- scheduled airlines will operate 21,941 flights on domestic routes every week. The number of weekly flights will be 1.55% lower than the 22,287 flights operated in the previous winter schedule.

In the upcoming Winter Schedule 2022, 21,941 departures per week have been approved from 105 airports.

"Out of these 105 airports Deoghar, Shimla, and Rourkela are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," DGCA said.