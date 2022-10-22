SpiceJet to operate more than 50% flights from 30 October as DGCA lifts curbs2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 12:27 PM IST
- SpiceJet will be operating 3,193 flights every week--6.6% increase from previous winter schedule
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will be able to operate more than 50% of its flights from October 30 as the airline regulatory body has lifted up three-month-long restrictions. Aviation watchdog DGCA had on July 27 capped the number of flights the no-frills carrier could operate at 50% in the wake of multiple incidents involving the aircraft of SpiceJet.