SpiceJet has decided to restart its seaplane flight services between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad from 27 December.

On Friday, SpiceJet announced in a statement, "SpiceShuttle, the fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet, will resume its seaplane operations between Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront and Kevadia's Statue of Unity from December 27, 2020 with two daily flights on the route."

"Bookings of the seaplane service for the passengers will open from December 20, 2020," the airline added.

This comes days after the seaplane service between the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad were suspended for 15 days because of mandatory plane maintenance.

Since the maintenance facility was still under construction in Ahmedabad, the aircraft had to be sent to SpiceJet's lessor's facility at the Maldives.

The seaplane service in Ahmedabad is operated by SpiceJet's subsidiary Spice Shuttle under the UDAN scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 31 October inaugurated the airline's seaplane service between the two destinations. However, the airline suspended the service after a few days.

The seaplane takes around 40 minutes to cover a distance of around 200 kms between the two destinations.

Floating jetties and water aerodrome buildings have been built at the riverfront and at pond-3 near Sardar Sarovar Dam (near the statue) to enable passengers to board and alight from the plane.

With agency inputs

