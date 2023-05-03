Go First bankruptcy: SpiceJet looks to cash in; revives 25 grounded aircraft, secures ₹400 crore2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:09 AM IST
SpiceJet has secured ₹400 crore to revive 25 grounded aircraft.
Amid Go First bankruptcy, SpiceJet has put its strategy in motion to resurrect 25 of its out-of-service planes. The revival expenses will be financed through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) provided by the government and improved cash inflow.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×