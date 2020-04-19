MUMBAI : SpiceJet has decided to send employees earning more than 50,000 per month on leave without pay on a rotational basis, sources said on Sunday amid flight services remaining suspended till May 3.

This arrangement would be in place for three months, they added.

The sources also told PTI that the salary for April is likely to be paid to staff for the days they were on duty.

Commercial flights remain suspended since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 3.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Top stocks that could be in focus in Friday's trade

Stocks to Watch: TCS, IndiGo, Reliance Industries, SpiceJet, Motherson Sumi

2 min read . 17 Apr 2020
This has been done to settle coronavirus health insurance claims expeditiously (PTI)

Health insurers have to decide coronavirus treatment claims within 2 hours

2 min read . 03:06 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout