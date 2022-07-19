SpiceJet to start 26 new flights from July 22. Check routes and other details

SpiceJet to start 26 new flights from July 22. Check routes and other details1 min read . 02:05 PM IST
SpiceJet will start 26 new domestic flights from Friday, July 22. The airline will introduce direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda and Madurai, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur.
The airline said it will enhance frequencies on Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad routes.
"The airline will also introduce direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda to Madurai, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur," said Spicejet, PTI reported.
The airline’s Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft will be deployed on these routes. For, ticket bookings across these routes, you can check on SpiceJet's mobile app or web.
In recent days, SpiceJet has reported a string of incidents due to technical malfunctions. On July 6, Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet after eight such reported incidents. The DGCA is currently investigating all these incidents.
The airline also hasn’t restored pilot salaries even after a surge in domestic demand and has delayed releasing quarterly results for the three months ended March citing a ransomware attack on its servers. It’s reportedly fallen behind on statutory dues, too.
SpiceJet's occupancy rate has remained high in July despite multiple technical malfunction incidents reported in its aircraft during the last few days. The airline's occupancy rate, also called passenger load factor (PLF), was above 80 per cent between July 1 and July 11, SpiceJet said in statement. “I am grateful for the faith and trust that our passengers have shown," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, said.
The numbers speak for themselves and are a testimony to the fact that SpiceJet is and has been the most loved airline in India, he added.
