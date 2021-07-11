Madhya Pradesh will get eight new flights connecting small towns in the state to metro cities from 16 July, announced Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday.

The new endeavour is a part of the UDAN scheme, wherein flights utilise the lesser-used airports in the country and offer affordable rates to travellers.

"Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via @flyspicejet: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad," Scindia wrote on Twitter.

"@MoCA_GoI & the aviation industry are committed to take #UDAN to greater heights!" he added.

This is one of the first decisions taken by Scindia after he took charge of the aviation ministry, replacing HarHardeep Singh Puri.

He assumed office at a time when the ministry is pursuing efforts with respect to the disinvestment process for the loss-making Air India apart from working on various other matters, including privatising more airports and ways to boost the pandemic-hit sector.

The regional connectivity scheme UDAN is a flagship scheme of the civil aviation ministry envisaged to make air travel affordable and widespread in the country.

The scheme intends to boost inclusive national economic growth, employment opportunities, and air transport infrastructure development across the nation, according to the government.

Under UDAN, nearly half of the seats in flights are offered at subsidised fares, and the participating carriers are provided a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF).

The Centre said earlier this year that it plans to operationalise 100 unserved and underserved airports and start at least 1,000 air routes under the scheme.

The government launched UDAN 4.1 earlier in March, which is focused on connecting smaller airports, along with a special helicopter and seaplane routes. The scheme gives special focus on the northeast region, hilly states and islands.





