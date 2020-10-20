SpiceJet to start Delhi-Muscat flights this week; 58 on domestic route

SpiceJet on Tuesday has introduced 62 new flights, including four international services. The budget carrier will commence Muscat-Delhi and Muscat-Ahmedabad, starting from 22 October under the air bubble agreement with Oman.

The 58 domestic flights include services on Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Hyderabad-Goa, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Durgapur-Delhi, Hyderabad-Mumbai-Hyderabad, Kochi-Kolkata–Kochi, Pune-Chennai-Pune, Madurai-Delhi-Madurai and Mangalore-Delhi-Mangalore sectors, SpiceJet said in a release. All these new services will be operated with a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, it said.

"As we are slowly returning back to normalcy and there is a continued improvement in demand, we are delighted to launch 62 new flights on our domestic and international network which will provide our customers with multiple travel options," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet will be the first and only domestic carrier to launch flights on the Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector, she said, adding, "we are confident of seeing very good demand on all the routes we have announced," the budget carrier said.

SpiceJet will increase its operations with additional frequencies on the Kolkata–Bagdogra–Kolkata (2nd frequency), Delhi–Varanasi–Delhi (2nd frequency), Bengaluru–Patna (2nd frequency), Delhi-Dharmshala-Delhi (2nd frequency), Delhi–Kolkata–Delhi (3rd frequency), Bengaluru-Kolkata (3rd frequency) besides a few other sectors as well, the release stated.

Last week, SpiceJet said it had operated over 1,000 charter flights to repatriate 1.75 lakh passengers so far in times of the pandemic. The charter flights included 16 long-haul services to and from London, Amsterdam, Toronto and Rome, among others, SpiceJet said in a release.

Additionally,the airline operated more than 8,500 cargo flights carrying around 63,000 tonne of vital supplies and cargo to and from destinations such as Almaty, Baghdad, Bishkek, Cambodia, Cairo, Cebu, Chad, Colombo, Erbil (Iraq), Guangzhou, Ho Chi Minh, Huangzhou, Incheon, Kabul, among others, it said.

