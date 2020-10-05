SpiceJet to start flights to London from 4 December

SpiceJet's flights to London will be operated under the India-UK air bubble agreement. Air bubbles or travel corridors allow designated airlines of two nations to fly passengers either way without any restriction. India currently has air bubble arrangements with several countries, including the US, UK, UAE, Maldives, France, Germany, Canada, Qatar, Bahrain, Nigeria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Japan. However, operating under an air bubble agreement with the UK, during the covid-19 pandemic means that only specific categories of passengers such as Non Residential Indians (NRIs) and long-term UK visa holders will be able to board the flights.