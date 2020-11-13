SpiceJet to start twice-weekly flights on Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route from 26 Nov

SpiceJet on Thursday said it will operate twice-weekly flights between Delhi and Ras Al Khaimah from November 26.

The low-cost carrier will also start 12 new domestic flights in November, it said in a press release.

"While the flight on the Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route will be operational on Thursdays and Sundays, the flight on the return leg of Ras Al Khaimah-Delhi will operate on Fridays and Mondays," it said.

The airline said Ras Al Khaimah will be its 12th international destination.

Shilpa Bhatia, the chief commercial officer, SpiceJet, said, "Ras Al Khaimah is a very special addition for us and a strong hub from where we have actively operated 350 cargo and 195 repatriation charter flights in the last few months."

"As one of the key and growing centres for trade and commerce, we see tremendous potential in this sector," she added.

The 12 new domestic flights that the airline will start this month are on Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Varanasi, Mumbai-Amritsar, Kolkata-Kochi, Mumbai-Adampur and Bengaluru-Jabalpur routes.

The flight on the Mumbai-Adampur route comes under the central government's regional connectivity scheme Udan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics