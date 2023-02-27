SpiceJet to raise ₹2,500 crore in fresh capital via QIP; shares jump
- SpiceJet said it will also convert its dues to aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation
No-frills domestic airline SpiceJet on Monday said its board at its meet on Febraury 27, 2023 has approved to transfer its cargo business to its subsidiary SpiceXpress & Logistics (SXPL) for ₹2556 crore and further approved to raise ₹2,500 crore in fresh capital through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).
