SpiceJet to raise 2,500 crore in fresh capital via QIP; shares jump

“The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed to seek enabling approval of members of the Company (which will be valid for 365 days from the date of passing of the resolution) for raising fresh capital of up to ₹2,500 Crore through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, as may be required," SpiceJet informed in an exchange filing today.

