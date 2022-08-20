SpiceJet turbulence case: DGCA suspends license of aircraft pilot for six months

SpiceJet turbulence case: DGCA suspends license of aircraft pilot for six months2 min read . 09:28 AM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command (PIC) of a SpiceJet flight for 6 months after he ignored the co-pilot's input onboard a Boeing B737 aircraft on 1 May from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent, ANI reported quoting sources.
A SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which resulted in injuries to a few passengers.
After that, aviation regulator DGCA instituted a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight that left 15 people injured.
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident."
A total of 15 people 12 passengers and three cabin crew members were injured in this flight due to severe turbulence, said officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
On May 1, the Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during the descent which resulted in injuries to a few passengers.
There were a total of 195 persons on board the aircraft including two pilots and four cabin crew members. The aircraft took off from Mumbai at approximately 5.13 pm. During the descent, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence and the vertical load factor varied from 2.64G and - 1.36G. During this period the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft, the DGCA had said in its statement on May 2.
In another case, the DGCA suspended the licence of a pilot of a charter airplane in a false fuel emergency case for one month.
On October 19, 2021, the pilot of a charter plane from Bokaro to Ranchi had falsely declared low fuel emergency to get priority landing as he wanted to avoid hovering period. During the inquiry, it was found that the plane had enough fuel.
